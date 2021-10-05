CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

NYSE CEIX opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.