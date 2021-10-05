ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 3.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 218,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

