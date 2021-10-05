Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 2,021,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 400,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,175,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

