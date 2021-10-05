Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.