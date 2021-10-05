Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

