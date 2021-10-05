Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Gap Down to $25.38

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $22.01. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 6,243 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $592.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

