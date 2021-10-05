Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.