Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

