Comparing Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Aisin pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Aisin 5.13% 12.24% 5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atos and Aisin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.77 billion 0.46 $628.27 million N/A N/A Aisin $33.26 billion 0.31 $993.01 million $3.70 9.52

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than Atos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atos and Aisin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 1 7 2 0 2.10 Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atos presently has a consensus target price of $9.98, indicating a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Atos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atos is more favorable than Aisin.

Risk and Volatility

Atos has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales. The Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. The Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. The Advics Group segment offers brake components. The Others segment engages in the civil construction and petroleum sales businesses. The company was founded on August 31, 1965 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

