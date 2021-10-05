Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 305,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SID stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

