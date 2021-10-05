Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €150.38 ($176.91).

ML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ML stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €131.77.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

