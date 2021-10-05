Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. The company has a pipeline of activities lined up in 2021 and beyond. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, the company's revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers Community Health.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $12.30 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

