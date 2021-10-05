Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 870 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

