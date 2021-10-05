Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 362 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

L opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

