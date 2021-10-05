Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

