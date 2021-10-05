Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.43 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

