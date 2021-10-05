Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,131 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

