Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,173 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

