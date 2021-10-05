Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

IEUR opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

