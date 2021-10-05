Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

