Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 472,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $396.61 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $400.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

