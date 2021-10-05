Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the period.

NYSE BCAT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

