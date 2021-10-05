Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

