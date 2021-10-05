Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

