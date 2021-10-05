Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

