Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 56,592 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 740.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 491.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 390.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMVM opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

