Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,487 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.07% of Commercial Metals worth $113,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 2,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

