Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in September

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 862,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,898.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMLEF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

