Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Columbia Sportswear comprises about 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81,375 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

