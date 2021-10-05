Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

COLM stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

