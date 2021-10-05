Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,454 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.05.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

