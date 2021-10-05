Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.63 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

