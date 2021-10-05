Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.63 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.68.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
