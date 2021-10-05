Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LDP opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
