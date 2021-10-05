Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

