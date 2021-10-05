Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 254,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CGNT opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

