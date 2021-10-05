CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMIIU remained flat at $$11.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 33,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,992. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.