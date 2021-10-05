Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET stock opened at $115.73 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -257.17 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,790 shares of company stock worth $97,298,734. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

