CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $20.03 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 2.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 77.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $26.56 on Tuesday, reaching $739.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $813.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

