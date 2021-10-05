CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 5.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

