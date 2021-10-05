Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,997.0 days.

Shares of CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Clariant has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Get Clariant alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.