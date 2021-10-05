Citigroup Raises American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $53.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.