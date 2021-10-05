Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,087 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

