Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,484,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,468 shares of company stock worth $1,789,557 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

