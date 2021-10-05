Citigroup Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 437.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.