Citigroup Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SY opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. So-Young International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

