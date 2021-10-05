Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Bancorp worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $18,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

TBBK stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

