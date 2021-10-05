CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $754,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

