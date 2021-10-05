CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,321 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

HLT opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $141.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

