CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 703 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

