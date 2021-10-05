CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $841,000 Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.